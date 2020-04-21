Southeastern Mills, a fourth-generation family business and a valued supplier to the food industry, is donating nearly $100,000 to local food banks and organizations that are supporting communities and retail and food service workers across the country.

“At Southeastern Mills, community is at the core of who we are,” said Brad Olsen, vice president of marketing. “With so much uncertainty in communities everywhere, we’re trying to help create comfort and nourishment when it’s needed most.”

The company is donating $10,000 each to six local food banks, including:

Goodr in Atlanta, Georgia

Feeding America of Metrolina in Harrisburg, North Carolina

Heart for Iberia in New Iberia, Louisiana

HOPE Alliance in Rome, Georgia

Utah Food Bank in Salt Lake City, Utah

Feeding Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida

The donations are on behalf of its consumer brands including Better Than Bouillon, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Southeastern Mills and Shore Lunch, along with JMH Premium and the company’s food service partners.

In addition, Southeastern Mills has donated:

All freight costs for Feeding America orders – over $20,000 to date

$10,000 to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to support restaurant industry workers who are experiencing hardship

$10,000 to Giving Kitchen in Atlanta to provide financial assistance to food service workers

Products and goods to local retailers and front-line retail workers

$1,000 worth of Louisiana Hot Sauce as part of an Easter meal for more than 5,000 restaurant workers in downtown Atlanta

“We hope it’s not long until families and friends can gather together again for great food and good times. Until then, our family of brands is committed to doing our part to help support people and communities across the country,” said Jason Marion, vice president of human resources. “We are working to help create food experiences that satisfy appetites during these challenging times.”

To join the effort, consumers are encouraged to donate directly to a local food bank in need.

During this challenging time, Southeastern Mills is committed to supporting its customers, food service and trade partners, suppliers and employees. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has experienced no interruption in supply, and continues to build and maintain its inventory of safe, reliable products as an essential business.

As part of its commitment to the health and safety of its employees, Southeastern Mills has limited visitation at its facilities to essential personnel who support manufacturing and distribution activities. Field and corporate staff who are able to perform their job functions remotely are working from home.