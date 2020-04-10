According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, investigators from Cherokee County and Etowah County executed a search warrant on Thursday, at a residence located on Norton Lane just inside Etowah County. The search warrant was the result of a burglary and theft investigation led by Investigator Jeremy Stepps. Stolen property, valued at over a quarter-million dollars, was recovered, including: a camper, enclosed trailers, utility trailers, ATVs, firearms, assorted tool, and a Jeep Wrangler.

Investigators from both Cherokee County and Etowah County Sheriff’s Offices spent most of the day on Thursday processing and taking possession of the stolen goods. Cherokee County EMA also provided useful equipment to investigators as they searched a large wooded area around the residence for the stolen items.

Sheriff Shaver said, “We are very happy to be able to return this large amount of property back to the rightful owners.”

The suspect in the case will have charges forthcoming in both counties.