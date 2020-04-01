Shaw Industries, who has already closed numerous plants in the area, announced on Wednesday that it will temporarily suspend all operations in the U.S. starting April 6.

The company announced that it will start to ramp up over time based on market demand, with some operations starting back up as soon as April 13.

During these temporary shutdowns, sales, distribution, administration, and some manufacturing facilities will continue to operate to meet the needs of our stakeholders, including our customers, our associates, and the communities where we operate.

They added that they the company will “continue to enhance cleaning protocols and social distancing practices in all of our facilities and further train leaders regarding how toe best operate facilities during these unprecedented times”.