The numbers of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have steadily increased in Georgia and around the country in recent days. These numbers are dramatic, and the grief over loved ones lost to the virus is unfathomable. With more testing, the numbers will continue to increase. State records show 110 more people died through mid-day Tuesday (from 219 to 329) and the number of positive cases in the state rose from 6,742 to 8,818 in 36 hours.



Without question, these numbers also tell us that COVID-19 is widespread throughout Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is calling on all Georgians to do their part to stop further spread of this deadly virus.



Stay home – the Governor has issued a shelter-in-place Executive Order that should be observed by all residents and visitors.

Practice social distancing – keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.

Wash your hands – use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcoholbased hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.

Wear a mask – The CDC now recommends the use of face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where socials distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.), and especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. The CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.



“We know that increased testing means the number of positive cases will increase. But along with that, we are also seeing further spread of COVID-19 throughout Georgia,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “We can stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia,

but every Georgian must take personal responsibility now and follow the prevention guidance to keep this deadly virus from taking any more precious lives.”



For more information about COVID-19 https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.