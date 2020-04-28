Gordon County Schools was notified on the afternoon of Monday, April 27 that one of our School Nutrition Program staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was preparing meals at Sonoraville High School on April 20 and has not worked with the program since that date. The employee is at home recuperating. Our thoughts and prayers are with our staff member for a complete recovery. Following CDC guidelines, staff members who worked with the employee have been notified.

Though not required under Department of Public Health guidelines, we have made the decision to temporarily close the kitchen at Sonoraville High School to support our staff members and allow for additional cleaning and disinfecting. Due to the shutdown of the kitchen, there will be no meals provided for the remainder of the week (Thursday and Friday) out of Sonoraville High School or mobile sites served from the Sonoraville High School kitchen. Meals will only be distributed at Gordon Central High School and mobile sites serviced by the Gordon Central High School kitchen. Those who normally receive meals from Sonoraville High School are welcome to go to Gordon Central High School on Thursday to pick up meals for Thursday and Friday. We plan to reopen all sites the week of May 4.

Our School Nutrition Program had already taken many precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus by following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Georgia Department of Public Health, and the Gordon County Health Department. This has included self-reporting when symptoms occur, wearing gloves during food prep and distribution, use of masks or face coverings, limiting the number of employees in the kitchen and prep areas, and practicing social distancing among staff and the public. To further help promote public wellness, meal distribution was reduced from daily to two days a week beginning April 13.

Gordon County Schools is committed to providing food for families while promoting public health and safety. Therefore, we are taking further actions to protect all of those involved in the meal service program. Starting Thursday, April 30, school nurses will be on hand to screen all of those working in the meal service program. Additionally, we are continuing to monitor guidance from national, state and local health organizations, and will make adjustments accordingly while striving to maintain meal distribution service for those in need.

Our current school meal program will end on May 22, and our summer meal service will begin June 1 and run through July 31, with no service the week of June 29-July 3.