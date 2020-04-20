The world is facing a major health crisis with Coronavirus, and unfortunately, scammers are trying to capitalize on this. Here are a few scams to watch out for:

Fake Charities

Most people are looking for ways to help during a crisis like this. Scammers use the same events to take advantage of your generosity. Some scammers purport to be charities to help with relief efforts, provide testing and medical supplies or any number of services. Some even use names which sound very similar to the names of real charities. Make sure you do a little research before making any donations. Use these tips to help you research charities. When you give, pay safely by credit card — never by gift card or wire transfer.

Phishing

Phishing, is luring someone into providing personal/financial information to a scammer posing as a legitimate business. The scam involves a convincing message that would directly affect the reader. The message comes with a “bait” action of what-to-do to help resolve the issue. The success of these scams depend on the reader’s initial response to the message and what their next step is, which is typically motivated by fear, uncertainty, and/or doubt. Phishing scams can be conducted through a variety of ways including email, phone call, text messages and even social media. Here’s a real-world example of a scam where phishers pretend to be the World Health Organization (WHO), provided by FTC website.