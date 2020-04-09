The Rome Transit Department is set to receive over $5 million to help with operation costs.

The money comes from the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last month.

The city will get $5,456,603 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The money will come from the federal government and will not require a local or state match.

The money will not only be used for operating expenses, but will also be used to pay for leave for any transit personnel affected by reduced operations during the emergency.

The transportation department recently received word that they are receiving $250,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding through the CARES Act.