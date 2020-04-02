The number of residents at Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center on Redmond Circle who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to grow. The nursing facility said on Thursday that 15 residents have tested positive. Of those 15, four are being treated at a hospital.

“We continue with our process for screening all staff each shift. If staff show signs and symptoms of respiratory illness they are asked to go home and self-isolate,” Annaliese Impink, the spokesperson for Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center said. “We are screening all outside essential healthcare personnel prior to entering the center and we remain on restricted visitation to all others.”

PREVIOUS

Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center on Redmond Circle said on Monday that eleven residents at Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19. Two residents are being treated at the hospital. The remaining residents are currently undergoing isolation protocol at the Center.

Any residents who are symptomatic are being isolated.

A statement from the facility said,

We recognize the especially vulnerable nature of those we serve and the staff who care for them. The safety and health of our residents and our employees is our highest priority. We are working diligently to take heightened precautions and to adhere to protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). We are also working closely with our local health department to prevent exposure and to protect all our residents and staff at the Center.

We are currently restricting visitation at this time based on guidance from the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). We are in regular contact with our suppliers and vendors, as well as our pharmacy providers to ensure the Center has access to the supplies and medications necessary to maintain care for our residents and patients.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated information and education to the Center, staff, patients, residents and families, as updates become available. We appreciate the continued support of the long-term care community, and the agencies and associations that support us in our efforts.

PREVIOUS March 27 2020

Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center on Redmond Circle has released the following statement regarding two residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

We have been closely monitoring the situation. We currently have 2 residents that have tested positive for COVID-19. Both residents are currently at the hospital being treated. We are implementing all measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) and state and local health departments related to our other residents at the Center.

We are continuing to educate our staff as the latest information is released related to Coronavirus or COVID-19. We also continue to screen our staff prior to each shift to be sure that they are safe to be in the Center.

We are currently restricting visitation at this time based on guidance from the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”). We continue to screen all essential outside healthcare personnel prior to each visit.

We are keeping in regular contact with our suppliers and vendors, as well as our pharmacy providers to ensure the Center has access to the supplies and medications necessary to maintain care for the residents and patients they have the privilege to serve.



We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updated information and education to the Center, staff, patients, residents and families, as updates become available. We appreciate the continued support of the long term care community, and the agencies and associations that support us in our efforts.