Tony Lamont Monroe Sr, 47 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports he violated a no contact order with a female.

Reports said that Monroe allegedly went inside the woman’s home and poked her with a screwdriver.

Monroe is charged with aggravated stalking.

PREVIOUS Dec 29 2019

Tony Lamont Monroe Sr, 46 of Rome, was arrested this week following an agreement with his wife at a home on West 10th Street.

Reports said Monroe broke a table in front of his granddaughter.

The table was valued at $300.

Monroe is charged with criminal trespass and cruelty to children.