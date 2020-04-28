Tony Lamont Monroe Sr, 47 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports he violated a no contact order with a female.
Reports said that Monroe allegedly went inside the woman’s home and poked her with a screwdriver.
Monroe is charged with aggravated stalking.
PREVIOUS Dec 29 2019
Tony Lamont Monroe Sr, 46 of Rome, was arrested this week following an agreement with his wife at a home on West 10th Street.
Reports said Monroe broke a table in front of his granddaughter.
The table was valued at $300.
Monroe is charged with criminal trespass and cruelty to children.