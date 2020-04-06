Over the past few months, we have seen major changes throughout the world due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

On March 12, the original decision was made to have Flexible Learning Days for Friday, March 13, and Monday, March 16.

At that time, we did not realize that we would be having Flexible Learning Days for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. As a result, many things have had to be canceled or postponed. GHSA has made the decision that all activities and sports are canceled for the 2019-2020 school year.

We have also canceled many other activities such as all summer camps through June 30. One event that I am asked about a lot is Prom. Due to Governor Kemp’s order to close schools for the remainder of the year, we will not be having a Prom this year. Rome City Schools will continue to provide meals to all students on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at each school.

On Monday, April 6, parents of Kindergarten through 2nd Grade can come to each elementary school to receive instruction packets along with school supply packets. They will be available between 10 AM and Noon on Monday.

Instruction for Grades 3 through 12 will continue to be accomplished through on-line learning. For all grades, we will be planning instruction for Monday through Thursday and will be leaving Friday as a day for enrichment or additional assistance if needed.

For students that still have medications at the schools, they can be picked up on Wednesday, April 8, between 10 AM and Noon.

In early May, we will send out information pertaining to the following:

-When to pick up personal items left at school

-When to drop off Chromebooks, chargers, books, etc.

-When items such as yearbooks, report cards, etc. will be issued

If you want more information, please refer to the Rome City Schools Frequency Asked Questions document posted at the following link –

https://www.rcs.rome.ga.us/cms/lib/GA01903616/Centricity/Domain/4/RCS-COVID-19_FAQ_for_Parents_Students_and%20Community1.pdf

Let me take this opportunity to say to the Rome High School Class of 2020, that I am sorry your time in Rome City Schools will end this way. I know it seems unfair and it is. However, overcoming challenges is what your class has always had to do. You were born just after the terroristic attacks of 9/11 and represent the generation of hope. You have always demonstrated the ability to overcome. At the beginning of this year, I asked everyone to accept the challenges ahead of him or her. For me, you will always be the class that represents the phrase – CHALLENGE ACCEPTED. Unfortunately, we have had to cancel most of the moments you were hoping to experience your senior year. At this time, I can assure you that we will do what we can to safely provide you a graduation program.

Thank you,

Louis Byars

Superintendent

Rome City Schools