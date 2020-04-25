With the first day of the “reopening” of Georgia in the books, Floyd Bowling and Classic Bowling Center in Rome had a successful day.

According to owner Bart Kinne, bowlers showed up early and took advantage of the sport they love.

“We are being extra careful and doing everything we can do make sure people are not only having a great time, but staying safe at the same time”.

Kinne said that every other lane at the bowling alley is not only being used, but after each game the center is using an 80% alcohol cleaner to not only clean the outside of the balls, but inside the balls as well.

Kinne added, “As the Governor of this wonderful state has allowed us to re open Today we will do so by showing we can practice social distancing while still having some fun! We hope everyone understands the precautions we must take at this time and try being patient while all employees and valued customers try to adjust to these changes. We will be at half capacity and are only allowed to have so many customers in the building at one time. There will be one table per pair of lanes for the bowlers, up to 6 bowlers per lane. Our game room will be shut down until further notice. There will only be 1 entrance and 3 exits, all bowling will be PREPAID and once the lanes are full we will take names and numbers at the front door to allow you to wait for our next available lane. Computers, Bowling Balls, and all chairs will be properly sanitized after each group leaves. There are hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the center for customer use. This is not easy and we hope everyone who has always enjoyed spending their weekends with us understand these adjustments but hopefully if we do as we are told things will be back to normal very soon. As for leagues we will have a meeting this coming week regular time on your normal league night, TEAM CAPTAINS ONLY. We will be deciding what each league would like to do on finishing our season. We are excited to have the opportunity to re open our doors and we hope everyone understand the changes we have made during these times.”