Demonte Christopher Dawson, 25 of Rockmart, was arrested the Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Blvd after he allegedly attempted to flush marijuana down a toilet.

Reports said that Dawson, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants, unsuccessfully attempted to flush the drugs after being approached by police. He also gave police a fake name while being questioned.

Dawson is charged with felony evidence tampering, giving false information to police, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, contempt of court and failure to appear.