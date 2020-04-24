Robert Dewayne Bannister, age 69, of Lindale passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 at his residence.

Robert was born on November 29, 1950 in Floyd County to the late M.J. Bannister and Helen McDaniel Bannister. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Daryl, Kenneth, and Guy Bannister.

Survivors include his companion of 13 years: Norma Roberson; six children: Michele (David) Siefert, Tonya Bannister, Tammy Bannister, David Ray Matney, Daniel Roberson Jr., and Rene Roberson; eight grandchildren; two brothers: John, and J.W. Bannister; and three sisters: Shelia Mason, Katie Lecroy, and Eva Vasser.

In accordance to his wishes, Mr. Bannister will be cremated and no formal services have been scheduled at this time.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.