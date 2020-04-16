Robert Christopher Jameson, beloved son of Ann Casey Jameson and the late Bobby Jameson, passed away at an area hospital following an extended illness on April 14, 2020.

Chris was born on August 5, 1959. He is survived by his mother, Ann Jameson; brothers, David Jameson and Bill Jameson; niece, Amelia Grace Jameson; aunts, Judy Casey Seabolt and Barbara Tracy Casey and cousins, Jill Seabolt White, John Seabolt, Mike Lewis & Peggy Lewis, Lisa Lewis Canada & Doug Canada and Leigh Ann Lewis Trammell & Roy Trammell.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Jameson; his grandparents, Madison Casey, Evelyn Lee Casey Yarbrough & Samuel Yarbrough, Nassie Smith Jameson & Ben Jameson; his aunt Charlotte Jameson Lewis; his uncle Benny Casey and cousin, Chad Casey.

Chris graduated from Cedartown High School and attended Georgia Highlands College. He lived and worked in Marietta for several years, later moved to Centre, Alabama, where he had lived and worked since 1998.

In keeping with Mr. Jameson’s wishes he will be cremated. The family requests that family and friends continue to stay safe by sheltering in place. A memorial service for Chris Jameson will be held at a later date.

