On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Vincent Hughes, 30, of Forest Park, GA, a registered sex offender, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad, on an active warrant out of Douglas County, GA, regarding a probation violation. Hughes was also charged with failure to register as a sex offender in Clayton County and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography). An investigation into Hughes by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) began after information was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible upload and possession of child pornography by Hughes to a popular social media application.

Hughes is currently being held at the Clayton County Jail. This is an active investigation and further arrest warrants may be pending.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.