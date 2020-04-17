Tonight at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time), Floyd County high schools will join the national “Be the Light” campaign. Armuchee High, Coosa High, Model High, and Pepperell High will turn on the stadium lights at their respective football stadiums. The lights will stay on for 20 minutes, honoring the Class of 2020. This will take place every Friday evening through May 22, 2020.

Please feel free to drive by, observe, and honk your horn for the Class of 2020! Please do NOT stop or get out of your vehicle, in order to remain in compliance with the Governor’s orders for social distancing and grouping.

Even if you cannot make it by the stadium, turn on your house lights at 8:20 p.m. in recognition of the Class of 2020!

We admire the strength of this senior class, and we will get through this together!