Michael Edward Chapman Jr, 24 of Rome, and Elissa Denise Matthews, 35 of Rome, were arrested on drug charges after being pulled over at the intersection of Williamson Street and Wilkerson Road.

Reports said that officers observed Chapman attempt to grind meth into the floorboard of the vehicle. A search of Chapman led police to find a digital scale.

Police added that they found a smoking device and marijuana inside her bra.

Chapman is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.

Matthews is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.