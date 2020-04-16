Phyllis Dianne Angle, age 63, of Gaylesville passed away Tuesday April 14th at her residence.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Survivors include brother Darrell (Sarah) Pierce of Cedar Bluff; sisters: Geraldine (Travis) Langley of Gaylesville, Kim (Doug) Hardin of Gaylesville; several nieces and nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Angle; and sister Amy Prince.
Mrs. Angle was a native of Cherokee County; the daughter of the late Henry and Irleane Rosson Pierce, and she was of the Penacostal Faith.
