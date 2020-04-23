Public Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) announced that they received a $20,000 grant from the Petco Foundation.

The funds will be used toward a mobile adoption and animal relocation unit. The goal of this unit is to safely transport dogs and cats to adoption events, while also serving as a vehicle to transport shelter pets to out-of-state shelters and rescue. This unit may also be used in instances of emergency evacuations.

“This wonderful grant provided by Petco Foundation opens us up to save so many animal lives. The adoption/transport unit allows us to reach more people through adoption and rescue, it also frees up much-needed space at the shelter to take in and help many more animals in the Rome/Floyd County area,” says Jeffery Mitchell, Director of Animal Control and Public Animal Welfare Services.