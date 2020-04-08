CVN received word that the Oaks Personal Care Home in Fairmount has multiple cases of COVID-19.

CVN called and asked to speak with public relations, and the individual that answered the phone by the name of “Jodi, who also identified herself as owner, told us to “keep her name out of the news” and refused to answer any other questions.

The Oaks at Fairmount is located at 2462 Highway 411 SE in Fairmount.

Gordon County EMA Director Courtney Taylor said that they have delivered N95 mask as well as other PPE equipment to the facility.

Taylor did confirm that the county has seen 26 positive cases of COVID-19 with 3 fatalities as of 5 pm Wednesday.

Check back later as more develops.