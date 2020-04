According to Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen the following roads have been closed due to storm damage and most include utilities. Georgia Power is actively working on several.

Reeceburg Road – 700 Block

Maple Road – 3400 Block, near red light

Boyd Valley Road

Minshew Mtn. Road

Mathis Road SE – 900 Block

Shorthorn Road

Albion Drive

Summit Drive

Gaines Loop – for High Water

Texas Valley near the Iron bridge – for High Water