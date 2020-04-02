Nathan Larry Wood, age 69, of Rome passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.
Nathan was born on December 5, 1950 in Griffin GA., to the late Rev. Gordon Wood and Juanita Fox Fuller. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Fortifed Hill Baptist Church in Smyrna GA.
Survivors include his son: Nathan L. Wood, Jr.; sister: Vicky (Rev. Bob Skelton) Skelton, OF Rome; brother: Tim (Shirley) Wood, of Gainesville, FL.
All funeral services will be private in accordance with state and federal guidelines. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Nathan Larry Wood, age 69, of Rome
Nathan Larry Wood, age 69, of Rome passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.