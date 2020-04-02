Nathan Larry Wood, age 69, of Rome passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.

Nathan was born on December 5, 1950 in Griffin GA., to the late Rev. Gordon Wood and Juanita Fox Fuller. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Fortifed Hill Baptist Church in Smyrna GA.

Survivors include his son: Nathan L. Wood, Jr.; sister: Vicky (Rev. Bob Skelton) Skelton, OF Rome; brother: Tim (Shirley) Wood, of Gainesville, FL.

All funeral services will be private in accordance with state and federal guidelines. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.