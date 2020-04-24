Ms. Lillie Mae Hall, age 81, of Calhoun passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 at her home.

Ms. Hall was born on August 26th, 1938 to the late Elbert L. Champion and Belle Bowen. Ms. Hall was preceded in death by her two siblings; Susie and Earnest Carter Champion; brothers, Jim, Tom, and D.W Champion; and an infant child, Lee Dawn. She was a retired Paraprofessional-secretary having worked at Belwood Elementary School throughout her career. Ms. Hall was of the Baptist faith and she attended Concord Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, J. Lee Hall; one son, Dale Hall and his wife Beth. Five-granddaughters, Andrea and Dana Gravitt, Sherry Green, Christine and Paul Bunch, Susanna and Brandon Tomlinson, and Crystal Hall. Six great-grandchildren, Easton and Tanner Ray, Skyler and Linden Bunch, Brayden and Jaxon Tomlinson; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday April 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Sutherland and the Rev. Sammy Allen officiating. The family will hold a private visitation from 5 P.M until 7 P.M on Thursday. Pallbearers include Easton Ray, Tanner Ray, Richard Hall, Gary Champion, Paul Bunch, and Mike Bunch. Interment will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens.

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, we ask that you please observe the social distancing rule and abide with no more than 10 people at one time.

You may leave the family condolences at www.thomasfuneralhome.com

Thomas Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Lillie Mae Hall, age 81, of Calhoun.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mrs. Lillie Mae Hall please visit our Sympathy Store.