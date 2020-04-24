Ms. Laura Olivia Johnston, age 77, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence.

Ms. Johnston was born in Rome, GA on March 1, 1943, daughter of the late Jesse Washington Cox and the late Margaret Smith Cox Carter. She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Wayne Gaylor, and by a sister, Claudette Covington. Ms. Johnston was employed for several years as a Health Services Technician with the State of Georgia in Atlanta. She loved animals, especially horses, and was a member of Wax Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include 3 sons, Dirk Gaylor (Kelly), Rome, Dusty Mulkey (Marcia), Rome, and Eric Gaylor (Candy), Silver Creek; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In accordance with state and federal guidelines, all services will be private. Her son, the Rev. Dirk Gaylor, will officiate with her inurnment in Floyd Memory Gardens.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.