Ms. Claudette Dempsey Coffia, age 85, of Lindale, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence.

Ms. Coffia was born in Rome, Georgia on March 28, 1935, daughter of the late Quinton Roy Dempsey and the late Easter Lillian Carter Dempsey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold Coffia, and by a sister, Glenise Horton. Before her retirement, Ms. Coffia was a weaver at West Point Pepperell. She was a longtime member of Hopewell Baptist Church and was known to cut-a -rug as a member of the Mountain Music Club at the Senior Center. Prior to several years of illness, Ms. Coffia was an avid baseball and college football fan and loved doting on her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Coffia, Lindale; 2 sons, Rene Fountain, Rome, and Gary Coffia, Lindale; a special niece, Vicky Horton McLemore, who Ms. Coffia loved like a daughter; 5 grandchildren, Damion Coffia, Gabriel Coffia, Keith Fountain, Kevin Fountain and Kelley Fountain; 5 great-grandchildren, Gage Coffia, Kameron Fountain, Reese Fountain, Bryant Fountain and Brynn Fountain; nieces and nephews also survive.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all service for Ms. Coffia will be private. Interment will take place in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. John Carroll officiating.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the loving and caring caregivers at the Renaissance Marquis, and especially The Harbor.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.