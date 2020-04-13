Mrs. Teresa Carol McClure, age 44, of Adairsville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 10, 2020, at Cartersville Medical Center.

Mrs. McClure was born in Cartersville, GA, April 16, 1975, daughter of Carol Quarles Towe and the late Wilton Anderson Towe, Sr. She was of the Baptist faith and worked at Stanton Carpets. Teresas biggest accomplishment was her family. She truly loved being a wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She also enjoyed a good shopping trip and finding a bargain. She was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Dale McClure; sons, Bennett and Chase McClure; mother, Carol Towe; and brother, Wilton Towe.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all funeral services will be private in accordance with federal, state, and local guidelines. Graveside service held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 2:00 PM in Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville with Rev. Larry Towe officiating.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Teresa Carol McClure.