Mrs. Sharon Diane Baker LeCroy, age 63, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1956 in Rome, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Evelyn Carroll Baker.

Mrs. LeCroy is survived by her husband, Harold Ingle; sons, Steven LeCroy and Gary LeCroy; sister, Theresa Baker Yarbrough (Rodney); grandchildren, Tyler LeCroy, Dylan LeCroy, Haley LeCroy; nephew, Donnie Baker; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Salter.

Mrs. LeCroy is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Baker.

In keeping with Mrs. LeCroy wishes she was cremated. A private family memorial service will be held at a later time.

