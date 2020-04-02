Mrs. Mildred Elizabeth Hogan, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Hogan was born in Rome, Georgia on February 22, 1932, daughter of the late James Edward Redmon and Hattie Mae Reynolds Redmon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Hogan, two sons, four sisters, and one brother.

Mrs. Hogan was a member of the Armuchee Church of God where she was a big part of the visitation ministry. Mrs. Hogan was a hard worker in the church, she was willing to do whatever that was asked of her to grow in Gods Kingdom.

Survivors include her son, Rickey Hogan (Becky); daughters, Cindy Johnson (Phil), Gail Reese (Mike), Debra McCoy (Ronnie), and Judy Rainey (Ollie); 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; nieces, nephews and cousins.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, funeral services for Mrs. Hogan will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.