Mrs. Mattie Mae Haney Morgan, age 90, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Morgan was born in Floyd County, GA on May 24, 1929, daughter of the late Amos William Haney and the late Alma Johnson Haney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Morgan, by a sister, Sarah Alexander, and by a brother, Richard Haney. Mrs. Morgan retired from West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Co. in Lindale following over 51 years at the Lindale mill. She was a member of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church.

Survivors include 4 sisters, Kate Rayburn (Buddy), Lindale, Thelma Williams, Rome, Grace Treadaway (Oliver), Aragon, and Doris Litton, Lindale; many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate with interment in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.