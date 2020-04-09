Mrs. Mary Gaynell Garmon Dowdy, age 86, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Dowdy was born in Floyd County, Georgia on April 10, 1933, daughter of the late Odell Andrew Garmon and the late Eunice Nelson Garmon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Bill Dowdy, on November 24, 2019, and by a grandson, Gordon Dowdy, Jr. Mrs. Dowdy was faithful Pastor’s wife for many years and was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. She was active in M.A.D.D. for several years following her grandson’s death.

Survivors include a daughter, Jeana Spears (Ed), Rome; two sons, Gordon Dowdy, Piedmont, AL, and David Dowdy (Diane), Rome; 7 grandchildren, Billy Dowdy (Lisa), Rome, Joe Dowdy, Rome, Rebecca Aderhold (Clayton), Newell, AL, Gary Dowdy (Jessica), Rome, Israel Dowdy, Rome, Stacey Dowdy, Calhoun, and Jonathan Gilreath-Harvey (William), Summerville; 12 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Payne, Rome, Betty Freeman, Rome, and Brenda Dixon, Rome; a brother, Bill Garmon, Rome; nieces and nephews.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Interment will be in Floyd Memory Gardens.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.