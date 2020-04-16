MRS. MARTHA ANN BUSBIN PRICE SHOOK, age 83, of Summerville, Georgia passed away Sunday evening, April 13, 2020, in the local nursing home. A Lyerly, Georgia native, She was born to the late Walter and Beatrice Bagley Busbin on February 22, 1937. Mrs. Shook was an Educator, having taught at Chattooga High School for many years; she also loved dancing, and in her younger days taught dancing at the Fred Astair dance studio in Atlanta. Mrs. Shook was a member of Summerville First United Methodist Church and was preceded in dead by husband, the late Bobby Shook, grandson, the late Mark Price, and former husband, the late R. C. Price.

Surviving are daughter, Angela (Nick) Barton; son, Tony (Teresha) Price; stepchildren, Scott Shook, Sue (Lonnie) Wilson, Sarah Billings, Sandy (Lori) Shook; grandchildren, Tamara Scott, Haley Barton, Clint Barton, Harley Price, Lauren Truelove, Claire Humphey, Sarah Barnett, Seth Shook, Kyle Higgins, Stace Higgins,; several Great Grandchildren, Nieces, and Nephews also survive.

There will be no formal service. The Family expresses special thanks to the nursing staff, on G Hall, of Oakview Nursing and Rehab Center. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Son Rise Church, at United Community Bank, in memory of Mrs. Shook.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for MRS. MARTHA ANN BUSBIN PRICE SHOOK.