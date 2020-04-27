Mrs. Margie Tate Henry Gunter, age 88, of Rome passed away Saturday April 25, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Gunter was born August 22, 1931, in Floyd County a daughter of the late Rev. Henry Tate, and Claude Austin Tate. She was a member of Mt. Alto Baptist Church. She worked at G.C. Murphy’s for 15 years and Martha’s Skillet for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Henry, and James Gunter, a son William Henry, several brothers, and sisters.

Survivors include her daughters, Martha (Jack) Benton, Jan (Mark) Barham, sister, Nadine (Hoyt) Cox, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

In Keeping in accordance with state and federal guidelins concerning the Covid-19 virus all funeral services will be private. Interment will be in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.