Mrs. Linda Lucile Hayes Youngblood, age 79, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Youngblood was born in Rome, Georgia on June 17, 1940, daughter of the late Francis Marion East and the late Lola Boatner East. She was also preceded in death by a son, Chris Wayne Hayes, and by four siblings. Mrs. Youngblood was of the Christian faith and worked for many years as a seamstress. She loved people, especially her grandchildren and was a supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Survivors include her husband, Wallace Youngblood; three sons, Jamie Hayes (Crisshan), Cedartown, Brian Hayes, Rome, and Jimmy Dewayne Youngblood (Heather), Mississippi; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Hayes; a brother, John “Buddy” East, Dalton; 8 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; nieces & nephews; her best friend and canine companion, Princess Marie.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Interment will be at Rome Memorial Park.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.