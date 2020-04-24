Mrs. Jeanette Arp Nickles, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday evening, April 22, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Nickles was born in Taylorsville, GA on March 28, 1932, daughter of the late Robert B. Arp, Sr. and the late Stella Gribble Arp. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Casper Wister Nickles, Jr., and by 3 brothers, Edward, Horace, and R. B. Arp, Jr. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Kroger here in Rome for 26 years. She was a member of North Broad Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 sons, Gerald Lee “Nick” Nickles (Becky), Centre, AL, and Aaron Nickles (Robin), Adairsville; 4 grandchildren, Kristen Marie Cross, Hannah Nicole Rowell (Kevin), John Wister Nickles (Mae), and Corey Aaron Nickles; 4 great grandchildren, Ainsley Cross, Amberly Cross, Peytyn Barker, and Reese Barker; 2 sisters, Ivanelle Nettles (James) and Helen Flippin, all of Rockmart; nieces and nephews.

In accordance with state and federal guidelines, all services will be private. The Rev. Micah Pritchett will officiate with interment in Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Aragon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 N. Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.