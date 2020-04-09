Mrs. Frankie Lee Bobo Collum, age 59, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her niece’s residence.

Mrs. Collum was born in Rome, Georgia on August 13, 1960, daughter of the late Frank Bobo and the late Martha Tillery Bobo. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wayne Collum, on January 15, 2016. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Collum worked as a dietician at Chulio Hills Health & Rehab. She was a member of Mountain Home Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Tony Jeromy Reddish (Heather), Dallas, and Joshua Aaron Reddish (Christie), Centre, AL; 4 grandchildren, Austin Reddish, Lana Reddish, Kyleigh Reddish and Matthew Reddish; a sister, Mary Suttles, Cedartown; nieces and nephews.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Interment will be in Bobo Cemetery.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.