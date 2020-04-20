Mrs. Faye Jeanette Chapman age 86 of Rome, died Friday April 17, 2020 following a brief illness.

Mrs. Chapman was born August 6, 1933 in Chattanooga, TN daughter of the late Huling Davis and Stella Duke Davis. Until her retirement Mrs. Chapman had been employed with Celanese Fibers Corp. in the spinning department. Mrs. Chapman was a charter member of Sherwood Forest Baptist Church and member of the Golden Rule Sunday School Class. Mrs. Chapman was an avid reader and loved to travel.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Chapman was preceded in death by her husband, A. D. Chapman in 1992 and by two brothers, Lloyd and Forrest Davis.

Survivors include: daughter and son-in-law, Linda Arp (Randy), Rome, son and daughter-in-law, Eddie Chapman (Durenda), Chamblee, GA, four grandchildren, Brandon Arp, Andrew Arp, Samantha Chapman and Matthew Chapman, two great grandchildren, Branson Arp and McKenzie Nickerson. A number of cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

In accordance with government regulations concerning COVIS-19, a private graveside service will be held with Dr. Ralph Jenkins officiating.

The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Assoc. 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Faye Jeanette Chapman.