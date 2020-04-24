Mrs. Charlotte Gravley Owens, age 63, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Owens was born in Rome, Georgia on February 2, 1957, daughter of the late Charles William Gravley and the late Azzie Mae Parson Gravley. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Verna Towe, by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, James & Jean Owens, by a sister-in-law, Sherry Puryear, and by a nephew, Jason Puryear. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Owens worked at Walmart. She attended Little Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Owens loved spending time with her family, traveling, camping and riding motorcycles.

Survivors include her husband, James Terry Owens, to whom she was married on April 18, 1998; two sons, Kyle Tolbert (Crystal), Rome, and Doug Tolbert (Jenny), Piedmont, AL; two daughters, Terri Dellenback (Wally), Dawsonville, and LeeAnn Owens, Rome; 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; a brother, Ronnie Gravley, Rome; brother-in-law: Rev. Franklin Towe, Rome; a special niece, Buffy Towe; several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, private graveside services will be held at Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Franklin Towe will officiate.

Kyle Tolbert, Doug Tolbert, Tristen Tolbert, Austin Tolbert, Jeremy Towe and Jennifer Cross will serve as pallbearers and the remaining grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.