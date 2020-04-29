Mrs. Carolyn Barrett Fox, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at a local hospital.

Mrs. Fox was born in Cedartown, GA on July 30, 1931, the daughter of the late Russell and Mildred Barrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. “Bob” Fox; her sisters, Louise Campbell of Lafayette, GA and Mildred West of Williamsburg, VA.

Mrs. Fox was a charter member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. She graduated from Mars Hill in 1950 and went on to finish her education at Shorter College. Mrs. Fox taught school for over 31 years, most of that time was spent at Alto Park teaching the 2nd Grade. She also taught in Polk County and Pepperell Primary. She enjoyed sewing, swimming, cooking and hosting back yard bbq’s by the pool with her family and friends. After moving to Brookdale Assisted Living in 2016, she met a host of new friends and enjoyed the activities, especially Bingo.

She is survived by her children, David Fox (Kate) of New York, Deborah Rogers (Willis) of Rome, Diane Didrick (Barry) of Rome and Dan Fox (Darla) of Cedartown; her grandchildren, Molly Fox, Nick Rogers, Jarrett Didrick, Josh Didrick, Dylan Fox and Amber Spann; her great grandchildren, Owen Rogers, Julia Rogers, Austin Davenport and Barrett Didrick.

In keeping with Carolyn’s wishes she will be cremated. In accordance to federal and state guidelines, all services for Mrs. Fox will be private. Inurnment will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Brookdale for their love and care of their mother.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.