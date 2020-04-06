Mrs. Betty Jewel Williams Hall, age 87, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Hall was born in Floyd County, GA on May 26, 1932, daughter of the late James B. and Bertha Neeley Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Hall, by a sister, Nellie Mae Williams, and by 2 brothers, Dewey Clifford Williams and the Rev. Elgin B. Williams. Mrs. Hall was employed with C. & S. Bank for several years prior to her retirement. She was a longtime member of Lindale Church of God.

Survivors include a sister, Opal Williams Dial, Rome; a brother, Robert Williams (Ella), Silver Creek; 4 nieces, Judy Dial Baker, Jan Williams Barr (Ron), Robin Williams Sorrow (Dathan), and Wanda Dial Bartley (Sam); 3 nephews, Dan Williams (Lagene), Jeff Williams (Jean), and Dr. Mark Williams (Julie); great nieces and nephews.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Her interment will be in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family extends a special “thank you” to the family of caregivers at Winthrop Assisted Living and Memory Care and Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lindale Church of God, 585 Park Avenue, SE, Lindale, GA 30147.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.