Mrs. Barbara Ann Wheeler Thompson, age 83 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Thursday evening, April 23, 2020. She was born in Polk County on January 2, 1937 a daughter of the late John W. Wheeler and the late Edna Taylor Wheeler. She had attended South Side Baptist Church for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. John Van Thompson.

She is survived by her sons, John Barry Thompson and Greg Van Thompson; her sister, Linda Wheeler Long; grandchildren, Kathleen Alsup and Dylan Thompson and great grandchildren, Ethan Alsup and Harper Alsup; A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Thompson will be cremated and interred in the North View Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

