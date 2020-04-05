Mrs. Angela Kay Money Otwell, age 60, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Angie was born in Rome, GA on September 8, 1959, the daughter of Wallace Money and Frances Pierce Money. She worked alongside her husband in the family construction business. She was a member of Floyd Springs Baptist Church. She will be remembered by her family as a loving wife and mother, loving everyone unconditionally. Angie will also be remembered for her strength and determination. She dedicated herself selflessly, coaching children for a number of years. She loved serving anyone in the community. Her big eyes and smile warmed and touched everyone’s heart that met her. She had a lively spirit and loved to travel.

Angie is survived by her husband of 36 years, William Craig Otwell; her children, Ericka Otwell and William Clay Otwell (Megan); her parents, Wallace Money (Peggy) and Frances Pierce Money; her sisters, Liz Johnson, Darlene Akridge, Susan Jones and Tammy Suits; her brother, Max Suits; several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, funeral services for Mrs. Otwell will be private. Interment will be in Floyd Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.