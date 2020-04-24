Mr. Troy Eugene Clay, age 78, of Rockmart, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in peace at home from a long and lengthy illness. He was born on September 13, 1941 in Choccolocco Valley, Alabama. He was the son of the late Fred and Ethel Bain Clay.

Mr. Clay served and received Honorable discharge from the United States Navy. Troy also served in the Air Force Reserves. Upon leaving the military, he became an Avionics Engineer for Lockheed Martin. Later in his career he became an Avionics Instructor, and was able to travel the world.

Troy was surrounded by loved ones when he passed away. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy Sue Brown Clay; sons, Kyle Clay (Marcia) and Tommy Clay (Shea); daughter, Kimly Barnette; grandchildren, Kara Klemke, Jessie Jones (Luke), Kristopher Barnette (Hannah), Skye Clay, Cameron Clay (Kelsey), and Carson Clay; great-grandchildren, Heaven Klemke, Ariana Klemke, Carter Jones, Isaac Barnette, Easton Clay, and Rebekah Barnette; brother, Fred Clay, Jr. (Jeanette); and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Clay is preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Galen Clay; sisters, Peggy, Sandra, and Wanda; and brothers, Travis and Jackie.

In accordance with local, state and federal guidelines a private graveside service will be held for his immediate family.