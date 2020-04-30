Mr. Theodore Henry Kiser, Jr., age 68, of Aragon, GA, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Kiser was born in Rome, GA on April 17, 1952, son of the late Theodore Henry Kiser, Sr. and the late Frances Otting Kiser. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Siniard. Mr. Kiser attended Cave Spring High School. Prior to his retirement, he owned and operated Kiser Landscaping and Tree Service for several years. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, the former Margie Nails, to whom he was married on January 31, 1971; a daughter, Samantha Allard (Jerry), Aragon; a son, Eric Kiser (Brandy), Lindale; a sister, Joyce Smith, Rome; 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In accordance with state and federal guidelines, all services will be private. The Rev. Rob Miller will officiate with interment in Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Aragon, GA.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.