Mr. Sam Jackson “Buck” Huckaby, age 88, of Cave Spring, GA, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Huckaby was born in Cave Spring, GA on June 24, 1931, son of the late Sam Paskel Huckaby and the late Bonnie Mae Leming Huckaby. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sue Smitherman Huckaby, by a sister, Sarah Cromer, and by 3 brothers, Russell Huckaby, Jess Huckaby, and an infant brother. Buck was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for over 38 years with General Electric here in Rome. He was a member of Mackey Lodge #120 F. & A. M. in Cave Spring, the Korean War Veterans Association, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Cave Spring. Buck will be remembered for his love of classic cars and motorcycles.

Survivors include a daughter, Teresa Huckaby, Cave Spring; a son, Phil Huckaby, Ranger, GA; 4 grandchildren, Lucas Brown, Columbus, GA, Zachary Brown, Marietta, GA, Sam Tyler Huckaby, Nashville, TN, and Casey Mountjoy (Bryan), Ringgold, GA; a great grandchild, Arley June Mountjoy, Ringgold, GA; a sister, Frances Pollard, Rome; nieces and nephews.

In accordance with state and federal guideline, all services will be private. Interment will be in Cave Spring Cemetery with the Rev. Dale Byars officiating.

In an effort to minister to the Huckaby family during this crisis period, you are invited to gather in your automobile at First Baptist Church of Cave Spring on Monday at 1:30pm. A procession will be formed from there to drive by prior to the private ceremony at Cave Spring Cemetery at 2pm. You will be given a card to write memories to the Huckaby family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 317, 545 N. Avery Road, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.