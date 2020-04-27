Mr. Robert Ervin Elrod of Rome, Georgia passed away Saturday April 25, 2020 at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Mr. Robert Ervin Elrod was born April 19, 1948 in Macon, Georgia to the late Branham Ervin and Minnie Lee Elrod and was a long time resident of Floyd County. He was passionate about firearms, classic cars, and was an avid movie and documentary collector. For a man with no formal education, he was always learning something new which allowed him to never meet a stranger, and always part with a friend.

Professionally, Mr. Elrod spent most of his life as a professional truck and bus driver most notably with Rome Transit Department. As a bus driver, Mr. Elrod was a well-respected figure in the community especially among the school children he saw to and from their destination. In spite of his inability to read, Mr. Elrod won countless local and regional driving awards respectively. He had the privilege of representing the city he loved in driving competitions around the state and even earned the honor of dining with the governor. He retired from the City of Rome in 1991 with over a million safe miles driven and without a chargeable accident.

He is preceded in death by his brother Walter Elrod, and by his grandson George Albert Bourne III. He is survived by Mary Jarrett Elrod, his wife of 27 years, his son Christopher (Tanya) Elrod of Loudon, Tennessee, his son Robert E. Elrod II of Cedartown, his daughter Aimee Bourne, and a niece Marlana Elrod both of Rome. Mr. Elrod also had several stepchildren include a stepson Ronnie Blackmon of Atlanta, a stepdaughter Christy Tidwell of Rome, and a stepdaughter Amy (Greg) Loflin of Rome, and several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren several step grandchildren and several step great grandchildren.

In keeping in accordance with state and federal guidelines concerning the Covid-19 virus all funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Floyd Memory Gardens.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.