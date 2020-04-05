Mr. Richard Larry Lane, age 83, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Lane was born in Lyons, GA on July 27, 1936, son of the late John E. Lane and the late Gertrude Little Lane. He was a graduate of Lyons High School and was a graduate of the University of Georgia. Mr. Lane taught Geography and Geology at the University of Kansas, the University of Georgia, and West Georgia College. He worked for the Coosa Valley Planning Commission and prior to his retirement, he was employed by the City of Rome in transportation planning. He was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Over the years, Mr. Lane enjoyed teaching Sunday School and discipleship classes.

Survivors include his wife, Roberta Maxwell Lane; a son, Richard David Lane (Sherry), Rome; two daughters, Larilee Lane Dare (Patrick), St. Louis, Missouri, and Virginia Lane Carson (Dr. Stephen), Dalton; eight grandchildren, Jared Dare, Caleb Dare, Gracie Dare Rainey, David Carson, John Carson, Levi Lane, Hali Patterson and Richard Ledford.

Due to state and federal regulations, all services will be private. His Pastor, Dr. Philip May will officiate with interment in Rome Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Orthodox Church, 9701 Twincrest Drive, St. Louis, MO 63126.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.