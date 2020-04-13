Mr. Raymond “Doyle” Jones, age 80 of Summerville, Georgia passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at his residence.

The youngest of 5 children, Mr. Jones was born in Trion, Georgia on March 1, 1940, son of the late Ayers and Estelle Stewart Jones. He was of the Church of God faith. Mr. Jones was an electrician by trade and owned his own business for over 30 years, retiring in 2004. After his retirement, He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his 3 great grandsons. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by a daughter, Melody Lynn Jones; three sisters, Louise Haney, Mildred Haney and Hazel Tanner; and a brother, Melvin Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Adair Jones; a son, Randy Jones (Sabrina); two daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Norton and Julie and Randy Brinkley; 5 grandchildren, Jordan (Chris) Davenport, Timothy Jones, Mallory Jones, Brianna (Matt) Hill, and Nathan Loyd; three great grandsons, Dawson Davenport, Jonah Davenport, and Jaxton Hill; and 13 nieces and nephews.

In accordance to Mr. Jones’ wishes, there will be a private graveside service at Green Hills Memory Gardens with Bro. Charlie Long officiating.

There are no plans for a formal visitation.

The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice in Mr. Jones’ name.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Raymond "Doyle" Jones.