MR. RALPH MARTIN “MARTY” BROWN, JR., age 70, of Taylor Street, Summerville, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 10, 1949 to the late Ralph Martin (Country) Brown and Curtis Mae Bush Brown. Mr. Brown was a member of South Summerville Baptist Church, an active member of the Chattooga Athletic Boosters Club and was retired from Best Mfg. Company Human Resources.

Surviving are daughter and spouse, Lisa and Keven MacKinney; son and spouse, Jason and Buffy Brown; grandchildren, Jase Brown, Libby Brown, and Jeff MacKinney; former wife, Joyce Brown; uncle, Bobby Bush; special cousins, Mike and Jane Floyd, Karen Bush Hill, Linda Bush Upton, Martha Bishop, and Buddy Floyd; several Cousins.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ralph “Country” Brown Scholarship at Chattooga High School.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.