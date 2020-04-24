Mr. James F. Gokey Jr., age 81, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1938 in Bay City, Michigan. He was the son of the late James F. Gokey Sr. and Emily Gwiziadle Gokey.

Mr. Gokey is survived by his wife Priscilla Irene Gainforth Gokey. Daughters, Tarona Babcock and Connie Gaylor (Chuck); son, Arnold Gokey (Watha); daughters, Maryallen Rockafella, Roseanna Fraiser and Irene Newgent; son, Peter Gokey. 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Mr. Gokey is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Kathleen Carkit; and brother Richard Gokey.

