Mr. Horace L. McGhee, Jr., age 80, of Armuchee, GA, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. McGhee was born in Chattanooga, TN on March 31, 1940, son of the late Horace L. McGhee, Sr. and the late Dorothy Prentice McGhee. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with U. P. S. for over 30 years as a delivery driver in the Floyd County area. He, with his wife, also owned and operated Saga Motel in Armuchee for 12 years. Mr. McGhee was a former Mason and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Patricia Carolyn Duffey, to whom he was married in 1958; 3 sons, Dwayne McGhee (Miriam), Danny McGhee (Missy), and David McGhee (Leighann), all of Rome; 7 grandchildren, Ethan McGhee, Rome, Grant McGhee (Beth), Bremen, Matthew McGhee, Rome, Coley McGhee, Atlanta, Jeff Langley, Weatherford, TX, Shari Wilson (Tyler), Greenville, SC, and Sam Langley, Orlando, FL; 3 great grandchildren, Ivey McGhee, Bremen, Braxton McGhee, Rome, and Brantley McGhee, Rome; a brother, Pete McGhee (Linda), Ringgold; nieces and nephews.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. His interment will be in Chandler Cemetery, Calhoun, with his Pastor, the Rev. Brandon Bruce, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 2293 Calhoun Road, NE, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.